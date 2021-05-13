₹3,929 crore input subsidy disbursed under Rythu Bharosa scheme

VIJAYAWADA

13 May 2021

The first tranche of assistance will benefit 52.38 lakh farmers

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the first tranche of input subsidy to the farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the third consecutive year, by crediting ₹3,929 crore into the bank accounts of 52.38 lakh farmers (₹7,500 per head).

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had so far spent ₹17,029 crore on the scheme.

“In the last 23 months, the government has credited ₹89,000 crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of various schemes in spite of the pandemic situation, which has dealt a severe blow to the economy,” he observed.

The Chief Minister asserted that Andhra Pradesh was the only State that was extending an input subsidy of ₹13,500 to the farmers, who included tenant farmers and peasants cultivating forests and assigned lands, under the scheme.

Zero interest crop loan

He further said that the government had spent ₹1,261 crore on the YSR Zero Interest Crop Loan scheme, benefiting over 67 lakh farmers, and disbursed ₹1,968 crore to 15.67 lakh farmers under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme.

Besides, a sum of ₹1,038 crore was given as input subsidy for those farmers who lost their crops during natural calamities.

The government incurred an expenditure of more than ₹23,100 crore on the procurement of paddy and other crops, he said.

Crop insurance

The Chief Minister said that ₹2,000 crore would be credited into the accounts of 38 lakh farmers on May 25 under the the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme for 2021-22.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, MP V. Balashowry, Special Chief Secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Commissioners H. Arun Kumar (agriculture), P.S. Pradyumna (marketing) and K. Kanna Babu (fisheries), and agriculture adviser Ambati Krishna Reddy were present.