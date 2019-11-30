38 red sanders workers held

The TTD security and Vigilance personnel on Saturday took 38 red sanders workers into custody.

The sleuths on duty, who during their routine inspection, stumbled upon a small group of people being assembled for long on the granite steps in the vicinity of ‘Nada nirajana mandapam’ situated in front of the main temple complex. On noticing that the entire group carried identical hunch bags, they grew suspicious and casually tried to interact with them. Panicked at the development, some in the group tried to flee the spot which led to their detainment.

During interrogation, the sleuths also found that all the members carried indistinguishable torch lights, a blue plastic (bed roll), same quantity of cereals and typical biscuit packets in their bags. Based on the information provided by them, the security personnel rounded up other members who spread out at bus stand, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple and elsewhere. Majority of the workers, it is learnt, hailed from Vellore and Thiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu.