38 kg ganja seized from rail passengers

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 August 2020 23:16 IST

Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation arrested four persons who were allegedly transporting 38 kg of ganja at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Thakur Sunan (21) of Odisha, Ram Narayan (55) of Uttar Pradesh, and Santan Das (27) and Vindeeshwar Kumar (21), both from Bihar.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivastava said that based on credible information on illegal transportation of ganja, the RPF and GRP teams conducted checks, and arrested four persons transporting ganja while they were trying to board AP express with confirmed reservation tickets to Jhansi and New Delhi. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth ₹3.80 lakh.

The accused were produced before the Railway Magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.