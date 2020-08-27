Andhra Pradesh

38 kg ganja seized from rail passengers

Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation arrested four persons who were allegedly transporting 38 kg of ganja at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Thakur Sunan (21) of Odisha, Ram Narayan (55) of Uttar Pradesh, and Santan Das (27) and Vindeeshwar Kumar (21), both from Bihar.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivastava said that based on credible information on illegal transportation of ganja, the RPF and GRP teams conducted checks, and arrested four persons transporting ganja while they were trying to board AP express with confirmed reservation tickets to Jhansi and New Delhi. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth ₹3.80 lakh.

The accused were produced before the Railway Magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 11:17:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/38-kg-ganja-seized-from-rail-passengers/article32459711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story