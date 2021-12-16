Andhra Pradesh

‘38 crore unorganised workers in the country’

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli said that there are 38 crore unorganised workers in the country as per the 2017-18 periodic labour force survey.

In a written reply to the question posed by MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Mr. Teli stated that over 45.83 lakh workers had registered themselves for the PM Srama Yogi Man Dhan pension as of December 8, 2021.

In a reply to another question by Mr. Reddy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that there are 32 automatic weather stations and 61 automatic rain gauge stations in Andhra Pradesh which had the longest coastline of 974 km.


