38 best-performing ULBs and banks in A.P. get PRAISE awards under PMSVANidhi scheme

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh stands second among ‘Large States’ in the best loan performance category

Nellore Sravani

VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra receiving the ‘PRAISE’ award from MA&UD Minister P. Narayana in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Thirty-eight best-performing Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and bank branches from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for State-level and national-level awards presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the PMSVANidhi (PM Street Vendors’ Atmanirbhar Nidhi) scheme.

The award, titled ‘PRAISE Awards 2023-24’ (Performance Recognition for Access to financial Inclusion and Street vendors Empowerment), is presented to ULBs and banks in four categories—Loan performance, SVANidhi Se Samriddhi, Best Performing Lending Institution and Best Performing Bank Branches.

Children performing at the ‘PRAISE’ award ceremony at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Among the 832 winners from across the country, Andhra Pradesh stood second among ‘Large States’ in the best loan performance category. Andhra Pradesh has 15 best-performing ULBs in loan performance including 12 at the State level and three at the national level.

Guntur, Puttur and Rayachoti received recognitions at the national-level in this category, while Vijayawada, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Chirala among others received awards at the State-level.

