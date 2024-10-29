GIFT a SubscriptionGift
38 best-performing ULBs and banks in A.P. get PRAISE awards under PMSVANidhi scheme

Andhra Pradesh stands second among ‘Large States’ in the best loan performance category

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra receiving the ‘PRAISE’ award from MA&UD Minister P. Narayana in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra receiving the ‘PRAISE’ award from MA&UD Minister P. Narayana in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Thirty-eight best-performing Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and bank branches from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for State-level and national-level awards presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the PMSVANidhi (PM Street Vendors’ Atmanirbhar Nidhi) scheme.

The award, titled ‘PRAISE Awards 2023-24’ (Performance Recognition for Access to financial Inclusion and Street vendors Empowerment), is presented to ULBs and banks in four categories—Loan performance, SVANidhi Se Samriddhi, Best Performing Lending Institution and Best Performing Bank Branches.

Children performing at the ‘PRAISE’ award ceremony at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Children performing at the ‘PRAISE’ award ceremony at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Among the 832 winners from across the country, Andhra Pradesh stood second among ‘Large States’ in the best loan performance category. Andhra Pradesh has 15 best-performing ULBs in loan performance including 12 at the State level and three at the national level.

Guntur, Puttur and Rayachoti received recognitions at the national-level in this category, while Vijayawada, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Chirala among others received awards at the State-level.

In SVANidhi Se Samriddhi category, four ULBs from Andhra Pradesh received awards. In the ‘Lending Institution’ category, three banks from the State —Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Union Bank of India and State Bank of India—were selected while 12 branches were selected in the ‘Best Performing Bank Branches’ category.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana presented the State-level awards at an event organised by the Mission For Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on October 29 (Tuesday).

Published - October 29, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

