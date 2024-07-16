3.77 lakh MT sand ready for supply as inflow rises in Godavari river

East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Tuesday said that more than 3.77 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of sand was available for supply along the banks of river Godavari. The District Committee on Sand, on Tuesday, reviewed the need and availability of sand in the wake of the rise of water level in Godavari.

Ms. Prasanthi has directed the officials concerned to sell the sand that is on the riverbanks to avoid its loss due to the heavy inflow into the Godavar. “There is no scarcity of sand along river Godavari. However, the officials will estimate the further requirement to meet the need during the Godavari flood,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

The District Committee on Sand approved seven applications proposed for bulk sand orders for various projects. Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer (DRO) G. Narasimhulu, Mines and Geology Assistant Director M. Subramanyam were present.