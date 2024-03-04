375 Indian Bison inhabiting Papikonda National Park, nearby forests

March 04, 2024 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Forest Department officials have estimated the population of the Indian Bison (also known as gaur), in the Papikonda National Park and nearby forests, to be 375.

Wildlife authorities have taken up a survey on the population of the bison in Chintapalli and Paderu forests, and in the Papikonda National Park recently.

“The three-month-long scientific block survey reveals that about 375 gaurs, including some calves, were inhabiting the Papikonda National Park and neighbouring forests. Of these, 119 were counted in Polavaram (the highest), followed by 101 in Chintur, 84 in Paderu and 37 in Chintapalli,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Shanti Priya Pandey.

Forest Range Officers (FROs), Dy, Range Officers (DROs), beat officers, guards and other staff have taken up the estimation of the bison population through camera traps. The Chief Conservator of Forests, Divisional Forest Officers and other wildlife authorities monitored the survey.

“In some forests, the officers have conducted foot patrolling in the sectors to count the animals,” Ms. Shanti Priya Pandey told The Hindu on Sunday.

Survey was taken up in the forests in Kukunur, Maredumilli, Rajavommangi, Kunavaram, Lakkavaram, Nillipaka, Jeebadu, Marripakala, Pedavalasa, Chintur and V.R. Puram areas, she said.

“We have taken up the survey on the population of Indian Bison after a long time. Population of the bison is good in the Papikonda National Park and in ASR and Eluru districts,” the Wildlife Additional PCCF said.

The survival span of the Indian Bison is 25 to 30 years. It gives birth to one or two calves and moves in groups in the forests. Though the Indian Bison belongs to the buffalo family, they are wild in nature.

“Indian Bison is also found in Eastern and Western Ghats, and in the forests in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and other States. These animals, particularly the males, are dangerous and will attack humans,” Ms. Shanti Priya Pandey said.

