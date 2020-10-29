375 children rescued in West Godavari district

Coordinated raids conducted on shops, garages, hotels and other public places

As many as 375 children were rescued during ‘Operation Muskaan’ in West Godavari district on Wednesday. The drive was taken up at dawn at several places across the district.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao, Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Naik and other officers monitored the drive, which was conducted in coordination with Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Labour and Juvenile Welfare departments and some NGOs.

“Special teams have been constituted to conduct raids on shops, garages, hotels, bus and railway stations and other places to rescue the children,” said Mr. Mohan Rao.

COVID-19 tests will be conducted for the children who were rescued in the drive, Mr. Naik said, adding that a few children from other States were also rescued in the operation, and they will be reunited with their parents after completion of all legal formalities.

At a programme held on the occasion, the police, WD&CW, Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Welfare and Labour department personnel interacted with the children and enquired about their family members.

The drive was conducted in Jangareddygudem, Kovvur, Eluru, Polavaram and Narsapuram divisions, the SP said.

CWC Chairperson Madhavi Latha, District Child Protection Officer Ch. Surya Chakraveni, Labour Officer Satish, ASP (Administration) A.V. Subba Rao and other officers participated in the drive.