375 bags of PDS rice confiscated, the second time in a month

ANANTAPUR

09 January 2021 13:31 IST

The Gooty police on Saturday confiscated 19,560 kgs. of rice meant for distribution through Public Distribution System (PDS), while it was stored close to a cellphone tower at Kothapeta and arrested 23-year-old Kadiri Narasimha, who was searching for a transport vehicle to send the stock to Dhone or any other location nearby. The police are looking into the possibility of an organised gang operating in the district for diverting the PDS rice.

The 375 bags of PDS rice that was being illegally transported. | Photo Credit: RVS PRASAD

Gooty Circle Inspector G. Ramu said that this was the second similar big incident in this area in recent times. About a month ago, his brother was arrested and sent to jail for illegally transporting 500 bags of PDS rice to Dhone from a location close to the current place of confiscating rice. Hailing from Karidikonda in the district, both have been operating vehicles transporting PDS rice illegally. The police have registered a case against Narasimha and will produce him in court.

The Gooty police had confiscated 41 bags of PDS rice along with an autorickshaw arresting five persons and Peddavadaguru police had arrested two persons and seized 24 bags of 60 kg. each on Friday. Following so many small incidents taking place in the district, the police have focussed on all such illegal transport of rice.