372 couples in NTR dist. get ₹3.25 crore under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’

November 24, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

As many as 372 eligible couples in NTR district received ₹3.25 crore as financial assistance from the State government under the ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ scheme on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released ₹81.64 crore for 10,511 beneficiaries across the State, who got married during the months of July to October, as part of the fourth instalment of the two schemes, with a click of a button from Tadepalli.

In Krishna district, 352 couples received ₹2.79 crore under the fourth instalment. So far, the government has distributed ₹10.17 crore to 1,290 couples in the first three instalments in the district.

The scheme, benefitting couples belonging to economically weaker sections and eligible others, who have passed Class X, is aimed at preventing child marriages and promoting girl education, district officials said.

