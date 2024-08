The managing directors of Hyderabad-based RS Brothers Retail India Private Limited, Potti Venkateswarlu, Rajamouli, Prasada Rao and Malathi Lakshmi Kumari on Thursday donated ₹3.70 crore to TTD’s Sri Venkateswara (SV) Annaprasadam Trust. A cheque of the amount was handed over to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary.

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh