May 19, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The State government has given new postings to 37 Superintendents of Police (NC) and Additional Superintendents of Police. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

The SPs and Additional SPs were given postings in law and order, intelligence, vigilance, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and other wings.

The government also promoted 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) as Additional SPs, and posted them in various districts.