3.7 crore voters on final rolls in State

Andhra Pradesh has 3,69,33,091 voters as per the final electoral rolls dated January 11, including 1,83,24,588 men, 1,86,04,742 women and 3,761 transgenders, according to an official release.

East Godavari (E.G.) has the highest number of voters at 40,13,770 comprising 19,94,639 men, 20,18,747 women and 384 transgenders.

Vizianagaram district has the lowest of 17,33,667 including 8,58,327 men, 8,75,222 women and 118 transgenders.

Chandragiri constituency in Chittoor district has the highest number of voters at 2,70,495 and Narsapuram in West Godavari the lowest 1,59,144.

E.G. district has the highest number of constituencies at 19 and Vizianagaram the lowest at nine.