3,673 posts to be filled in Andhra Pradesh High Court , district courts

The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued a notification for filling 3,673 posts in the High Court (241) and district courts (3,432), said Registrar (recruitment) A. Giridhar on October 25 (Tuesday).

The posts being filled in the HC are nine section/ court / security / accounts officers, 13 assistant section officers, 11 computer operators, one overseer, 14 assistants, 13 examiners, 16 typists, 20 copyists, one assistant overseer, eight drivers and 135 office subordinates.

The posts notified in the district courts are 114 stenographers (grade-III), 681 junior assistants, 170 typists, 158 field assistants, 112 examiners, 209 copyists, 20 driver (light vehicles), nine record assistants, 439 process servers and 1,520 office subordinates