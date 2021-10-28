36,667 students to write APSET on October 31

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 October 2021 00:57 IST

78 examination centres have been set up, says official

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) member secretary K. Srinivasa Rao has said that arrangements are being made for the examination scheduled to be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on October 31. The examination is conducted for recruitment and promotions of lecturers and assistant professors in degree colleges.

In a release on Wednesday, Prof. Srinivasa Rao said that 78 examination centres across the eight regional centres in the State had been set up. “As many as 36,667 candidates are appearing for the test in 30 subjects. Candidates will be allowed to the centres an hour before the examinations. The latecomers will not be allowed if they are late by a minute,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Srinivasa Rao said that all COVID-19 protocols would be followed at the examination centres. Differently-abled candidates, seeking an assistant, have been advised to contact the Chief Superintendent of Examination cell a day in advance. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the APSET website.