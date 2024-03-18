GIFT a SubscriptionGift
36,162 new voters enrolled in Tirupati district

A voter awareness rally was taken out across the city to increase the voting percentage by ensuring higher participation in the poll process, says Collector G. Lakshmisha

March 18, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector G. Lakshmisha leads a voter awareness rally in Tirupati on Monday. Joint Collector Dhyana Chandra H.M. and MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh are also present.

About 36,162 new voters have been enrolled across the Tirupati district ahead of the ensuing general elections.

Of the 17,94,733 voters in Tirupati district, 8,74,738 are males, 9,19,817 are females and 178 belong to the third gender; in the physically challenged category, 24,481 are males and 10,614 are females; and 7,940 voters identified above 85 years of age, will be eligible for ‘Home Voting’.

Collector G. Lakshmisha participated in a voter awareness rally — Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) — here on Monday along with Joint Collector Dhyana Chandra H.M. and MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh. He said that the rally was aimed at increasing the voting percentage by ensuring higher participation in the poll process.

Mr. Lakshmisha instructed the volunteers working under the ward and village secretariats not to be part of the election process. He appealed to the voters having any complaints to log on to the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP) to get their issues resolved and to the C-VIGIL app to report any form of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Collector also urged the political parties to utilise the ‘Suvidha’ app to seek permission from the district administration for conducting rallies or undertaking campaigns.

