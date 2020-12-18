Andhra Pradesh

36-year-old ends life at Golugonda

A 36-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree allegedly over family disputes at Kasimi reserve forest area of Golugonda mandal on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light after the local police registered a case Wednesday late night.

According to Golugonda Sub-Inspector Dhanunjaya Naidu, the victim, V. Ramana Murthy, a resident of Narsipatnam Town, worked as a car driver. He allegedly had several family disputes. A depressed Ramana left home on Wednesday leaving a message for his family on his phone. At around 5.30 p.m., he was found dead. The body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on Thursday. An investigation is on.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are urged to contact 100 for counselling.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 12:37:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/36-year-old-ends-life-at-golugonda/article33358773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY