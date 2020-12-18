36-year-old ends life at Golugonda

A 36-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree allegedly over family disputes at Kasimi reserve forest area of Golugonda mandal on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light after the local police registered a case Wednesday late night.

According to Golugonda Sub-Inspector Dhanunjaya Naidu, the victim, V. Ramana Murthy, a resident of Narsipatnam Town, worked as a car driver. He allegedly had several family disputes. A depressed Ramana left home on Wednesday leaving a message for his family on his phone. At around 5.30 p.m., he was found dead. The body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on Thursday. An investigation is on.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are urged to contact 100 for counselling.