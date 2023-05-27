36 Telangana tribal farmers trained in natural farming in Anantapur

May 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Thirty-six tribal farmers from Telangana have been receiving training in natural farming methods from Aadarana Padi Panta Vyavasaya Kshetram, a natural farming and millet processing facility at Hampapuram. The three-day training programme will conclude on Sunday.

The farmers belong to Mannanur of Nagarkurnool district and Utnoor of Adilabad district in Telangana. They gained hands-on experience in raising millet crops and other profitable natural farming methods, said Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank Regional Manager.

Aadarana, one of the central government-recognised Non-Governmental Organisations that supports a large number of farmers in millet production, was approached by the Telangana Government, National Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Organization (NIRDPR) to train the tribal farmers.

Rural Development Trust Women Empowerment Director Vishala Ferrer said the programme being run by the Aadarana helps the native farmers improve their skills and income through a comprehensive approach towards natural farming and making use of their cattle and land resources.

The NIRDPR representative Md. Khan said he is happy that the training programme was practical and useful in the field.

Telangana Tribal Welfare Department Deputy Director Sandhya has accompanied the trainees and overseen the programme. Another programme will be conducted from June 11 to 13.

Telangana Tribal Welfare Department is promoting natural farming in a big way through its ITDA. These trainee farmers are identified as lead farmers, and they would train their fellow farmers.