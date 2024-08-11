Union Minister for Civil Aviation, K. Ram Mohan Naidu, said on Sunday, August 11, that 36% of the work at the Bhogapuram International Airport was complete.

The Minister expressed hope that the construction will be complete by June 2026 as sought by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Along with State Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Kondapalli Srinivas and State Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare, Gummadi Sandhyarani and Collector B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu visited Bhogapuram. He said he was satisfied with the progress of the work this month compared to that of the last month.

Speaking to the media here, the Union Minister said that the works of air traffic control, terminal and others were going on briskly amid constant monitoring of the progress at the airport site. He said that the Union government was planning to construct new airports at Mulapeta of Srikakulam district, Dagadarthi of Nellore district and Kuppam of Chittoor district in the State apart from Nagarjunasagar in Telangana. Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu said that the Union government had ordered a study of technical feasibility at these sites.

Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu and Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi were also present.

