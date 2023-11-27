3,583 trouble-mongers bound over on Andhra borders ahead of Telangana Assembly elections

November 27, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh police have bound over about 3,583 trouble-mongers and arrested 54 rowdy sheeters, history and suspect sheeters on the AP-Telangana border in the wake of the Assembly Elections in Telangana.

The police stepped up vigil along the AP-Telangana borders to check the flow of liquor, cash and freebies. Patrolling has been intensified to prevent violence during the elections, said Director General of Police (DGP), K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

Integrated checkposts

“Integrated checkposts involving police, forest, special enforcement bureau, transport and commercial taxes personnel have been set up on the borders,” the DGP said.

More than 40 checkposts have been arranged in the border habitations for peaceful conduct of polls. Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said about 137 border meetings with the counterparts of Telangana officials were conducted.

“Police executed about 443 non-bailable warrants (NBW), deposited 272 arms and conducted about 600 cordon and search operations in the border villages,” the DGP told The Hindu on Monday (November 27).

Joint patrolling

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) M. Ravi Prakash said that joint patrolling had been arranged on the Telangana borders to check the movements of criminals involved in poll-related violence earlier.

Besides, patrolling on the National and State highways has been arranged, and vehicle checkups were being conducted. We have seized illicitly distilled liquor (ID liquor), non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and cash, all worth about ₹2.33 crore so far, the DIG said.

“The SEB, Law and Order and the Special Party police of Andhra Pradesh have taken up special drives, vehicle checks, and cordon and search in the border hamlets, in association with Telangana police,” Mr. Ravi Prakash, who is also the Nodal Officer for the elections of Telangana said.

“Combing parties in coordination with the armed party police of the neighbouring States have taken up combing on the borders to check unlawful and rowdy elements,” Mr. Ravi Prakash said.