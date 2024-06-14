GIFT a SubscriptionGift
35,591 students selected for admission in polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh

In the first phase of counselling, 44.36% of the 80,228 seats offered by 260 colleges, both in the government and private sectors, have been filled, says official

Published - June 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 35,591 students have been selected for admission in polytechnic colleges in the first phase of counselling, according to B. Navya, in-charge Commissioner, Department of Technical Education and Admissions Convener.

In a statement on June 14 (Friday), Ms. Navya said that out of the total number of 1,24,430 students who qualified in the POLYCET-2024, 41,311 paid the admission processing fee, 38,348 of them were short-listed after verification of certificates, and 36,758 of them exercised their options in the online mode.

She said the students could download their allotment cards from Friday, and though there was time for online self-reporting till June 19, students must speed up the process since classes commenced from Friday.

The State has 88 Government Polytechnic Colleges with 17,915 seats in the convener quota. Of them, 12,180 (68%) have been filled. “Of the 62,313 seats offered by the 172 private polytechnic colleges in the State, 23,411 (37.5%) of them have been filled,” she said.

She said 44.36% of the 80,228 seats offered by the total number of 260 polytechnic colleges, both in the government and private sectors, had been filled in the first phase of counselling.

