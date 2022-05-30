351 children in State identified for PM Cares assistance

Modi interacts with the officers virtually on the scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the officers virtually on PM Cares, and ienquired on the implementation of the Scheme on Monday.

The State ex-gratia of ₹10 lakhs per child will be provided for COVID orphan children from the State government. Ex gratia of ₹50,000 is provided for approved children under PM Cares for children scheme from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

As many as 351 children have been identified by the District Collectors for receiving the benefits of the PM CARES Scheme in the State, said Women Development and Child Welfare Department Director Siri.

In West Godavari 56 COVID orphan children had been identified for PM Cares, East Godavari (45), Anantapur (40(, Visakhapatnam (39), Krishna (28), YSR Kadapa (25), Guntur (24), Nellore (24), Chittoor (21), Kurnool (16), Prakasam (16), Srikakulam (9) and Vizianagaram (8), the Director said.

Grievance redressal mechanism had been arranged in the PM CARES for Children portal. An officer of the rank of additional district magistrate level had been designated for dealing with grievances under PM Cares for Children.