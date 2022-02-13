₹3,500 crore allocated for road development in A.P.

Road Development Corp. chief inspects ongoing works in Srikakulam

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Development Corporation Chairman Kanumuri Rajababu on Sunday said that the State government would spend ₹3,500 crore for the improvement of existing roads and construction of new roads in identified routes to ensure smooth transport facility.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, he visited several places in Narasannapeta of Srikakulam district to assess the condition of roads and review the ongoing projects.

Speaking to the media, he said the progress of work was good in many districts, including Chittoor, Nellore, West Godavari and Srikakulam.

“The officials concerned were directed to complete the ongoing road construction works within one year without compromising on quality. As there is no paucity of funds, all the works are expected to be completed as per the schedule,” said Mr. Rajababu.