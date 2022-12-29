350 participants arrive in Tirupati for DanceSport championship

December 29, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - TIRUPATI

As many as 350 participants converged at Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati to participate in the 13th ‘National DanceSport Championship 2022,’ which got off to a colourful start on Wednesday.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja, who formally inaugurated the sporting event by lighting a traditional lamp, expressed delight that Tirupati, which is home to traditional dance forms, is hosting a globally-renowned event.

She promised all support on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government to patronise the modern dance forms emerging at the event, which is also part of the Olympics.

SETVEN Chief Executive Officer Murali Krishna, Andhra Pradesh DanceSport Association president Jalli Madhusudhan and international judges from Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine and Malaysia participated in the inaugural.

