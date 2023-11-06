35-year-old man gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

November 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ONGOLE

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹3,000, on Monday, for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Ongole Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court Judge M.A. Somasekhar directed the Prakasam District Legal Services Authority to pay ₹50,000 compensation to the minor girl.

The police conducted a comprehensive probe into the crime in May 2019, arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in court in time.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg appreciated the police personnel concerned about getting a conviction for the accused in the case registered under the POCSO Act. “Special measures are being taken to prevent atrocities and sexual assaults on children. A special POCSO case monitoring team was set up so that the offenders do not escape from the clutches of law under any circumstances,” she added.