HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

35-year-old man gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

Ongole POCSO Court Judge M.A. Somasekhar directed the Prakasam District Legal Services Authority to pay ₹50,000 compensation to the victim

November 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹3,000, on Monday, for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Ongole Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court Judge M.A. Somasekhar directed the Prakasam District Legal Services Authority to pay ₹50,000 compensation to the minor girl.

“Special measures are being taken to prevent atrocities and sexual assaults on children. A special POCSO case monitoring team was set up so that the offenders do not escape from the clutches of law under any circumstances”Malika GargSuperintendent of Police

The police conducted a comprehensive probe into the crime in May 2019, arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in court in time.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg appreciated the police personnel concerned about getting a conviction for the accused in the case registered under the POCSO Act. “Special measures are being taken to prevent atrocities and sexual assaults on children. A special POCSO case monitoring team was set up so that the offenders do not escape from the clutches of law under any circumstances,” she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.