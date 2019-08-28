35-year-old farmer ‘ends life’ near Punganur

A 35-year-old farmer named Haribabu of Jangalapalle village of Chowdepalle mandal in Chittoor district reportedly ended his life in his farm on Tuesday evening.

Haribabu reportedly resorted to the extreme step after he was distraught due to pressure from moneylenders. His repeated efforts to dig a bore-well had also failed to fructify.

According to the police, the farmer reached his field in the morning but did not return home for lunch. Some youths of the neighborhood brought him lunch in the evening from his home but could not find him.

After searching for him for some time, the youths found his body and called the police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the area hospital at Punganur for post-mortem. He is survived by his wife and two children.