35% seats in private varsities for socially, economically backward students: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on higher education on Friday.

GUNTUR

12 February 2021 23:52 IST

Jagan hints at amending A.P. Private University Act of 2006

The A.P. Private University Act of 2006 will be amended and 35% seats in private universities will be filled under government quota for the benefit of socially and economically underprivileged communities, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

At a review meeting on higher education on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that upcoming private universities should maintain high standards, and mulled converting the existing colleges into private universities.

Joint certification

“There should be joint certification with 200 best educational institutions in the world, and it should last for five years. This should be considered as the criterion for recognising a college as a private university,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

“It has been decided to introduce Bill amending the A.P. Private University Act of 2006 in the ensuing Assembly session,” he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that aided colleges should either be handed over to the government or maintained by the managements themselves completely.

English medium in Inter, degree colleges

It was also decided to introduce English as a medium of instruction in all degree colleges. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to design appropriate courses in the first year degree course to enable the students to adjust to the English medium.

“Introduce English as a medium of instruction in the Intermediate course and print the textbooks in both Telugu and English for the convenience of students,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“The measures being taken will improve the employment opportunities. It will be difficult for BA and B.Com students to excel in the competitive world without English,” he observed.

“Prepare a curriculum that improves employment opportunities. Create awareness on basic financial activities such as stock markets among the B.Com students, which will create scope for self-employment. There are many good courses online, include them in the curriculum,” he said.

Stating that revolutionary changes were in the offing in the education and skill sectors with the introduction of unlimited access to the Internet in the villages, along with provision of laptops to students at affordable prices through schemes such as Amma Vodi and Vasati Devena, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no place for recommendations in university recruitments.

WiFi protocol

The Chief Minister also approved the WiFi protocol project that makes it possible for using Internet for online learning.

Under it, connection for up to 500 users can be given simultaneously through a remote device. The range of each remote device is 100 metres. Connection can be given to laptop, tab and TV. Data can be transferred in seconds. Devices can use it even after provision of Internet facility.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Satish Chandra and A.P. Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman V. Eshwaraiah were among others present.