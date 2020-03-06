‘₹3.5 crore incentives given for MSME units in East Godavari’

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Friday said the incentives worth ₹3.5 crore have been given to the 120 micro, small and medium industrial units during the financial year 2019-20.

Mr. Reddy has reviewed the promotion of industries in the district during the meeting convened by the District Industries Promotion Committee’s task force.

“As many as 50 applications have been approved to set up various small and micro industries in the financial year 2019-20,” he said. District Industries Manager B. Srinivasa Rao, AP Industrial Infrastructure and Investment Corporation Zonal Manager K. P. Sudhakar and officials were present.