‘₹3.5 crore incentives given for MSME units in East Godavari’

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Friday said the incentives worth ₹3.5 crore have been given to the 120 micro, small and medium industrial units during the financial year 2019-20.
Mr. Reddy has reviewed the promotion of industries in the district during the meeting convened by the District Industries Promotion Committee’s task force.
“As many as 50 applications have been approved to set up various small and micro industries in the financial year 2019-20,” he said. District Industries Manager B. Srinivasa Rao, AP Industrial Infrastructure and Investment Corporation Zonal Manager K. P. Sudhakar and officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.