3,480 school drop-outs enrolled in W. Godavari 

The Hindu Bureau BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)
October 12, 2022 18:50 IST

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Wednesday said that 3,480 drop-out children had been enrolled in schools during the special drive across the district. A whopping 3,762 children who dropped out of schools were identified in the district.

During a review meeting with the Education department officials on progress of Nadu-Nedu works and school dropout rate, Ms. Prasanthi directed the officials to ensure enrolment of the remaining 282 children.

“The data available with the Anganwadi centres and primary schools will be helpful to identify the school drop-outs in the primary schooling. A close watch must be kept to check the school dropout rate”, said Ms. Prasanthi.

Complaints

Ms. Prasanthi directed the education department officials to arrange a complaint box in schools and open it every quarter. The Mandal Education Officer had been assigned to open the complaint box to address the grievances. 

District Education Officer R.V. Ramana, Rural Water Supply Superintendent Engineer A. Ramaswami, Panchayat Raj Department Superintendent Engineer Mr. Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.

