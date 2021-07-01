348 red sander logs seized

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths seized a huge quantity of red sander logs in Sadasivakona forest area in Chittoor district on Thursday.

With instructions from the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Ananthapuram range) Kanthi Rana Tata, the cops conducted combing for the last two days in the forest area located between Vadamalapeta and Puttur on the Chennai highway, when they seized a dump containing 348 logs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) Muralidhar formed two teams led by Reserve Inspector Bhaskar and Circle Inspector Venkat Ravi which stumbled on the dump while sieving through the forest. The cops suspect that the perpetrators could have readied the logs for transportation to Chennai.

Mr. Muralidhar, who presented the seized booty before the media at the task force office in Kapila Theertham compound here on Thurdsay called it the largest quantity of logs to be seized in recent times.

The department has launched a manhunt for the offenders.