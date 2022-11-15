3.42 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to be procured in West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh

November 15, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for development projects worth ₹2,000 crore on November 18, says Collector

The Hindu Bureau

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Tuesday said that 3.42 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be procured during the kharif season. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the newsmen at a press conference here, Ms. Prasanthi has said; “A total of 10,800 MT of paddy has been procured till date. The farmers will be paid within three weeks. The paddy is being procured through the 296 Rythu Barosa Kendras (RBK)“.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

On Minimum Support Price for paddy, the Collector has said that the moisture percentage recorded by the RBK would be the final deciding factor as against the record of the rice mills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Chief Minister Y.S. Jagana Mohan Reddy’s visit to West Godavari district on November 18, Ms. Prasanthi has said, “The Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for Auqa University of Andhra Pradesh, fishing harbour, repair works of irrigation facilities costing ₹2,000 crore during his Narsapuram visit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US