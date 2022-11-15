3.42 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to be procured in West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh

November 15, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Tuesday said that 3.42 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be procured during the kharif season.

Addressing the newsmen at a press conference here, Ms. Prasanthi has said; “A total of 10,800 MT of paddy has been procured till date. The farmers will be paid within three weeks. The paddy is being procured through the 296 Rythu Barosa Kendras (RBK)“.

On Minimum Support Price for paddy, the Collector has said that the moisture percentage recorded by the RBK would be the final deciding factor as against the record of the rice mills.

On Chief Minister Y.S. Jagana Mohan Reddy’s visit to West Godavari district on November 18, Ms. Prasanthi has said, “The Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for Auqa University of Andhra Pradesh, fishing harbour, repair works of irrigation facilities costing ₹2,000 crore during his Narsapuram visit.”