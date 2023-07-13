HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

341 of 461 demands made by employees’ union addressed, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

The remaining issues and regularisation of contractual employees will be finalised shortly, says K.S. Jawahar Reddy

July 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy addressing a meeting with the employees’ association leaders at the Secretariat in Guntur district on Thursday.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy addressing a meeting with the employees’ association leaders at the Secretariat in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Andhra Pradesh government has addressed 341 of the total 461 demands made by the employees’ unions, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy said during a meeting with the A.P. Civil Services Joint Council held at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on July 13 (Thursday). 

He said that the State government was committed to addressing the remaining issues as soon as possible. 

The Chief Secretary maintained that the government solved many problems of the employees through three meetings held last month.  

He said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee had been discussing the problems with the employees’ unions and associations for the last six months and this was helping the government execute the decisions. 

He said that the government had already approved 1,042 Compassionate Appointments for those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic and the process would be completed as soon as possible.

“Regularisation of contractual employees will also be finalised shortly. The government has already formed the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) as wished by the employees,” said Mr. Jawahar Reddy.

Senior bureaucrats and the leaders from all recognised unions and associations participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public employees / employee benefits / executive (government)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.