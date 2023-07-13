341 of 461 demands made by employees’ union addressed, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

July 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh government has addressed 341 of the total 461 demands made by the employees’ unions, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy said during a meeting with the A.P. Civil Services Joint Council held at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on July 13 (Thursday).

He said that the State government was committed to addressing the remaining issues as soon as possible.

The Chief Secretary maintained that the government solved many problems of the employees through three meetings held last month.

He said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee had been discussing the problems with the employees’ unions and associations for the last six months and this was helping the government execute the decisions.

He said that the government had already approved 1,042 Compassionate Appointments for those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic and the process would be completed as soon as possible.

“Regularisation of contractual employees will also be finalised shortly. The government has already formed the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) as wished by the employees,” said Mr. Jawahar Reddy.

Senior bureaucrats and the leaders from all recognised unions and associations participated in the meeting.