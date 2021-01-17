34,000 frontline staff to be vaccinated in first phase in E.G.

KAKINADA

17 January 2021 06:42 IST

119 centres set up for other recipients

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday said that nearly 34,000 frontline staff, including doctors, were being administered the COVID-19 vaccine at 33 centres across the district.

On Saturday, the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered to health activist Reddi Satyavathi serving at the Personal Protection Kits block in the Government General Hospital, during the commencement of the vaccination drive.

Rangaraya Medical College principal Dr. K. Babji was administered the vaccine from the doctors’ fraternity.

Second dose

Those who got the first dose of the vaccine would be given the second dose on the 28th day.

Those fighting the COVID-19 would be administered the vaccine 14 days after they test negative. For the others to be covered in the vaccination drive, the district authorities have already arranged 119 vaccination centres.

Kakinada MP V. Geetha and city MLA D. Chandrasekhara Reddy were present at the GGH during the inaugural session of the vaccine drive.