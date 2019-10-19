34,000 candidates apply for APSET

In all, 34,020 candidates have registered themselves for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2019) that is scheduled to be conducted on October 20.

The examination is conducted for recruitment and promotions of lecturers / assistant professors in degree colleges.

APSET chairman and Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy told the media here on Friday that 7,805 candidates had applied for the test from the Visakhapatnam region, 5,259 from the Rajamahendravaram region and 6,606 from the Guntur region. The remaining were from Nellore, Anatapur, Tirupati, Kurnool, and Kadapa, Prof. Prasada Reddy said.

The UGC had granted permission for conducting the test in 30 subjects, he said.

Question Paper I, which is common for all the candidates, will be bilingual (English and Telugu). Paper II, which comprises Commerce, Economics, Education, History, Political Science, Public Administration and Sociology, will also be bilingual (English and Telugu). All the remaining papers will be only in English.

“Paper I (100 marks) with 50 questions will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 am. Paper II (200 marks) with 100 questions will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” he said.

The examination would be conducted at 60 centres spread across eight regional centres, which included 14 in Visakhapatnam, 11 in Guntur, and six in Rajamahendravaram.

Key on Oct. 22

“The preliminary key will be released on October 22. Complaints and queries, if any, will be received up to 5 p.m. on October 24 on email address: msapset@gmail.com, and the results will be declared in about 30 to 35 days,” Prof. Reddy said.

The candidates would be provided with carbonless OMR sheets for answering the questions. The personal data of the candidates would be printed on it, he said. There would be no negative marks for the incorrect answers, he added. The candidates should reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the examination.