3.40 lakh write exam for secretariat posts on Day One

2,221 examination centres set up across the State

The written examinations for the posts in ward and village secretariats began across the State on Sunday. Of the total 4,08,687 candidates who downloaded their hall tickets, 3,40,386 appeared for the examinations on first day of the week-long examinations, said a release issued by the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

The examinations were held at 2,221 centres in 13 districts. Krishna district saw the highest attendance of 40,954 candidates, while 14,080 candidates wrote the tests in Kadapa district, the lowest in the State.

The examinations are being conducted to fill up the posts of panchayat secretary, administrative secretary, Mahila Police and welfare assistant.

COVID-19 protocol

Nearly 10.57 lakh candidates have applied for all categories of posts. The number of posts available in village secretariats is 14,062 and while the same for the ward secretaries is 2,166.

Given the pandemic, all the COVID-19 protocols were followed at the examination centres. The candidates stood in the circles drawn at the gates of the centres to ensure social distancing. All the candidates underwent thermal scanning before they were allowed into the examination centres.