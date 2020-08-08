34 trainee police test positive for COVID

Thirty-four trainee police personnel at the Police Training College at Kalyani Dam in Chittoor district tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
A senior official at the PTC confirmed to The Hindu that at present, 348 trainee police constables are awaiting their passing-out parade after completing both indoor and outdoor training. The batch, comprising only men, had arrived at the PTC in December last year. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the passing-out parade was put on hold.
A couple of days ago, some of the trainees began displaying COVID-19 symptoms. “We informed the Collector immediately about the development. A mobile testing unit conducted tests on 100 trainees. While 34 tested positive, results of another 50 personnel are awaited. After updating district authorities about the situation, we will initiate steps to conduct tests on all trainees on the campus,” the official said.
It is suspected that the virus might have spread to the trainees through some of the visiting instructors from other PTCs in the State.
The trainees housed at the PTC are from nine districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Nellore, Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa and Chittoor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath