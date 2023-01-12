34% of 5.03 lakh applicants for the police constable job drive hold graduation and above qualification

January 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The recruitment drive to fill 6,100 posts of police constable in Andhra Pradesh evoked a huge response, as 5.03 lakh aspirants applied for the preliminary written test. About 33.66% of them have an educational qualification of graduation and above.

As many as 13,961 postgraduates and 1,55,537 graduates have applied for the post for which the educational qualification required is Intermediate or equivalent.

Among the candidates with undergraduate qualifications, there are 21,024 B.A. graduates, 31, 695 B.Tech graduates, 40,548 B.Com graduates and 61, 419 B.Sc graduates. Among the applicants with post-graduation, 5,284 are MBA graduates, 4,365 are M.Sc graduates and 10 have completed Ph.D. Others have post-graduation in M.Sc, M.A., M.Com, M.Tech and others.

The hall tickets for the examination are made available on the website on Thursday and they can be downloaded before January 20, 2023, according to a release by Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) chairman Manish Kumar Sinha. The examination will be held on January 22, 2023, across the State.

APSLPRB took up the drive to recruit 3,580 male and female Stipendiary Caden Trainee (SCT) police constables (Civil) and 2,520 male SCT Police Constables (AP Special Police). Of the total 5,03,486 applicants, 3,95,415 are male and 1,08,071 are female.

Also, 2,74,567 applicants are from BC communities while 1,31,875 belong to Scheduled Castes, 53, 778 belong to Open Category and 43,266 belong to Scheduled Tribes.

As many as 1,69,498 candidates have post-graduation and graduation as educational qualifications, while 2,97,655 completed Intermediate and 36,333 have other educational qualifications.

Over 3.6 lakh applicants have opted to take the test in Telugu, while over 1.39 lakh opted for English and 227 opted for Urdu medium.

Meanwhile, 7,701 applicants are from other States. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary written test will go for a physical measurement test and physical efficiency test and then a final written test.