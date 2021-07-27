‘3.4 lakh women in E.G. downloaded Disha app’

Aim is to achieve the target of 5 lakh by the month-end: SP

East Godavari SP M. Ravindranath Babu on Monday sought support from the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the women police staff to achieve the target of downloading of Disha app by the five lakh women in the district by the month-end.

In an awareness meet on the Disha police stations here, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said 3.4 lakh women had already downloaded the Disha app which they could use in events that warranted help of the police.

“The Disha policing system can deliver the services only when the women utilise the services including the Disha app,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

Participating in the programme, Kakinada Mayor Sunkari Pavani and MLA D. Chandrasekhara Reddy pledged their support to ensure that every women in the city would download the Disha app.

The police officials have clarified the queries raised by women on the Disha policing system and services during an interacting session. Kakinada Urban Development Authority Chairperson Ragireddy Deepthi Chandrika, ICDS Project Officer G.V. Satyaveni and other officials were present.