34 labourers from Jharkhand rescued from aqua unit in Krishna district

August 28, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) police of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), in association with the Labour Department, rescued 34 labourers from Jharkhand from a private aqua unit in Krishna district on August 26.

The victims, a majority of whom belong to Santhal tribe, were engaged for meagre wages at the aqua hatcheries and ponds located at Pallitummalapalem village.

Following the directions of Labour Commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu, teams, comprising the Labour, Revenue, and Police personnel, conducted raids on the aqua units and hatcheries.

The AHTU police, under the supervision of CID Additional Director General of Police N. Sanjay, produced the rescued labourers before the Machilipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer I. Kishore.

“The labourers have urged us to free them from the aqua unit,” said CID Superintendent of Police K.G.V. Saritha.

Speaking to The Hindu on August 27 (Sunday), Mr. Kishore said the victims, all aged between 19 and 25, were engaged for different works at the prawn culture units and hatcheries.

During investigation, it was found that the owner of the farm did not pay salaries or any advance to the labourers. They were living in pathetic conditions, Ms. Saritha said.

The prawn culture unit management later paid ₹4.15 lakh wages to the workers, and provided food and transportation to all the labourers. They were sent back to their native villages in Sahibgunj district in Jharkhand, the RDO said.

Stern action would be taken against those who engage children and labourers in violation of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Mr. Seshagiri Babu warned.