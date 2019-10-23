34 cases booked against multiplexes, cinema halls

The officials of the Department of Legal Metrology registered as many as 34 cases against multiplexes and cinema theatres in the State for violation of rules, according to a release.

Inspected

The officials inspected single-screen theatres and multiplexes in all districts recently. Officials found that the managements were selling soft drinks and snacks at an excess price of ₹5 to ₹10 over MRP.

Also, the packages of eatables were found not bearing the mandatory declarations as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The officials said that managements should not sell any eatable for a price beyond the MRP and no dual pricing should be followed.

The products like water bottles, soft drinks and others available in the open market at a particular MRP should not be sold for a higher price under any circumstances, according to the release.

The weight or the measurement of the items sold in loose should be mentioned in the bills and the same should be followed while delivering the product.

Complaint number

Consumers can register their complaints with the department by dialling 9885 21643.