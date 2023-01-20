ADVERTISEMENT

33,773 candidates to appear for preliminary test for police constable recruitment in NTR District

January 20, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

18,062 candidates to write the test in Krishna district

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 33,773 candidates will appear for the preliminary test, being organised by AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB), in NTR District, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

The examination will be conducted at 61 centres in the district on January 22 (Sunday), said Mr. Kanthi Rana, who reviewed the arrangements for the test here on Friday.

In Krishna district, 18,062 police constant aspirants will appear the preliminary test in 27 centres. Section 30 of Police Act, and Section 144 will be in force at the examination centres, said Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

Deputy Commissioners of Police D. Mary Prasanthi, M. Sathi Babu and K. Srinivas, Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers visited the centres and enquired about the arrangements.

Mr. Rana said the examination would be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candidates have been requested to reach the centres one hour before the examination, and no electronic gadgets would be allowed into the centres, he said.

