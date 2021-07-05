336 new infections, 5 deaths in Prakasam, Nellore districts

Curfew hours restricted to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

New cases in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh declined by about 200 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday when compared to the previous day’s figures.

Dip in active cases

The cumulative count in the region crossed the 2.51 lakh mark as 176 persons in Prakasam district and 160 persons in SPSR Nellore district tested positive for the disease. The number of active cases came down further to 7,325 in the region, including 3,086 in SPSR Nellore district, as 533 patients recovered during the period in both the districts.

With the cases going down gradually, the authorities have decided to restrict the curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from June 8.

Five persons, three in Prakasam disrict and two in SPSR Nellore district, died of the disease, taking the toll to 1,848 in the region. Prakasam district accounted for 933 deaths and SPSR Nellore district for 915 deaths so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

So far, a little over 2.42 lakh patients have recuperated in the two districts.

Recovery rate improved further to 96.34% in the region.