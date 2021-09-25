3,350 kg ganja seized in East Godavari, 4 including 2 from U.P. held

"Many gangs have been using the walking paths of the State borders to transport the ganja manually. It is a new strategy," East Godavari SP M. Ravindranth Babu said

The East Godavari police have arrested four persons and seized 3,350 kilograms of ganja worth ₹3.5 crore while the gang was transporting the substance from Odisha's Malkangiri forest to Uttar Pradesh via Chintoor agency.

The four persons have been identified as Vishal Singh and Rintu of UP’s Moradabad district and V. Babu Rao and K. Gopala Rao of Chintoor agency.

Speaking to mediapersons, East Godavari SP M. Ravindranth Babu said, "A lorry loaded with 3,350 kgs of ganja was seized during the regular check-up near Chintoor police station on September 24. The ganja has been sourced from Malkangir forests in Odisha State, from where the gang has reportedly transported the ganja by walk."

The gang has confessed that they had carried the ganja on their shoulders by packing it in gunny bags on the Andhra-Odisha State border before loading it in the lorry.

"Many gangs have been using the walking paths of the State borders to transport the ganja manually. It is a new strategy. We have constituted special teams to explore the strategy and operations on the Andhra-Odisha border," said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

The police registered a case and investigation is on to nab others in the ganja case.