Andhra Pradesh

335 kg ganja seized, seven from Telangana and Maharashtra arrested

The G.K Veedhi police arrested seven persons while they were allegedly transporting 335 kg ganja in the district on Friday night.

According to the police, all the accused hail from various parts of Telangana and Maharashtra and work as labourers and drivers. They procured the ganja from interior areas of Darakonda and were allegedly trying to shift the ganja to Hyderabad and then to Maharashtra.

Based on credible information, the police intercepted two cars near G.K. Veedhi and seized the ganja.

Cases were booked.


