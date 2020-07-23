‘3.31 crore saplings to be planted in Visakhapatnam district’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that over three crore saplings would be planted acrops the district in an effort to boost afforestation.

The Minister was speaking at the 71st Vana Mahotsavam celebrations held on the Andhra University campus on Thursday.

“Protection of the environment is vital for the survival of mankind. Planting trees will also help to dampen the damage caused by natural calamities such as cyclones. A total of 3.31 crore saplings will be planted in the district under the Vana Mahotsavam programme,” the Minister said.

Two lakh house site pattas would also be distributed in the district and the beneficiaries would be given saplings, he said. Saplings will also be planted at 1,000 parks under the purview of the GVMC and the city would be transformed into a greenery hotspot, he said.

‘Committed to development’

The Minister appealed to the public to observe physical distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers to check the spread of COVID-19. He said that the State Government was committed to the development of all regions in the State and said ₹45,000 crore on welfare measures so far.

He released a booklet, that was brought out by the Forest Department, on the occasion.

Andhra University Registrar Krishna Mohan, RDO P. Kishore and DFOs Lakshman and Anantasagar were present.