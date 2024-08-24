GIFT a SubscriptionGift
33 red sanders logs seized, eight accused from Tamil Nadu held in Annamayya and Tirupati districts

Published - August 24, 2024 06:39 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force on Friday night seized 33 red sanders logs and a vehicle in two separate incidents in the Balapalli forest area of the Annanmayya district and Chandragiri town of Tirupati district, resulting in the apprehension of eight smuggling operatives.

Two teams formed by the Task Force in-charge and Tirupati Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, undertook combing operations in the Balapalli and Bhakarapet forest areas of Annamayya and Tirupati districts. They initiated the combing operation from Siddaleru waterbody in the Seshachalam hills and on reaching the Balapalle beat of Rajampet Division on Friday morning, the task force team encountered the operatives transporting red sanders logs.

After being surrounded by the task force team, the accused attempted to escape, abandoning the logs. However, six of them identified as Chandrasekhar (22), Shankar (29), Vengatesan (34), MGR (46), Lakshmanan (57), and Selvarasu (21) from Kallakuruchy district of Tamil Nadu, were apprehended, and 25 logs located in the area were confiscated.

The Task Force conducted further combing operations in the forest areas towards Chandragiri of Tirupati district, inspecting entry and exit points from the Kalyani Dam. Observing the operatives loading red sandalwood logs into a car under the Narasingapuram railway bridge under the Bhakarapet range and Nagapatla section, the Task Force personnel approached the smugglers. The smugglers fled in a car, leading to a chase by the Task Force in motorcycles, resulting in their interception at Chandragiri clock tower. Following their apprehension, seven red sander logs were discovered in the car, and one log was found under the railway bridge. The accused identified as Ravi (30) and Ranjith Chinnapayyan (30) of Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu, were taken into custody.

