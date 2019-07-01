33% rainfall deficiencyin State in June

The State received deficit rainfall in the month of June as monsoon arrived very late following extended summer this season.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the State is supposed to receive a rainfall of 91mm in June, but it received only 61.1 mm. The deficiency was put at 33%.

Districts in Rayalaseema region received better rain compared to those in Coastal Andhra districts and Yanam of Puducherry.

On the whole, the coastal Andhra region received 66 mm against normal of 105.2 mm, while Rayalaseema received 54.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 70.9 mm, a deficiency of 23%.

Deficiency of rainfall was lowest in Guntur district at 10% as it received 82.4 mm. It is followed by Anantapur at 11% and Kurnool at 16% shortfall.

Nellore district registered 59% deficiency in rainfall followed by West Godavari (58%), Srikakulam (51%) and Krishna (50%).

Low pressure area

A low pressure area has formed over the north east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and it is likely to become more concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours, according to the IMD.

As per the forecast, light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at many places over the coastal districts and at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

Also, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated areas over the coastal districts. A similar situation is likely to prevail for another three days.