33 girl students of EMRS in Nellore take ill after consuming ‘contaminated’ water

Thirty-three girl students of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Chandrasekharapuram of Kodavalur mandal in Nellore district have taken ill reportedly after consuming contaminated drinking water.

While 23 students fell ill on November 18 (Monday) night, the health of 10 others was affected on November 19 (Tuesday).

Responding to the calls of the parents late on November 18, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy rushed to the school and met the affected students. She promised to shift them to a private hospital, if necessary, and also initiate action against the school principal.

Later, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader G. Kishore, along with a few Dalit leaders, visited the school.

He said, “The number of students in the school has decreased from 800 to 430. Staff shortage, delay in serving meals, insufficient toilets and lack of security personnel are some of the issues plaguing the school.”

The students faced certain difficulties in availing of the medical services on the campus. Three to four girls were sharing one bed, it was alleged.

Members of the A.P. Yanadi Welfare Association visited the school and staged a protest at the principal’s office on November 19.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Hindu, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) M. Penchalaiah said the RO water machine at the school was not functioning, forcing the students to depend on groundwater, which was contaminated due to the recent rains.

“The health condition of the students is now stable. All of them will recover completely in a couple of days,” he said.

He further said there was no need to shift the students to any hospital. “All are being treated in the ‘sick room’ on the campus. Five doctors and 15 staff nurses have been deputed to take care of the students. Fluids are being administered to the students. With the help of the MLA, fresh water is being supplied through tankers. The RO machine has also been repaired,” he said.

Principal cries foul

Meanwhile, following complaints by the parents and students, the principal, Vishnu Pratap Shukla, was directed to handover charge immediately to junior lecturer T. Vishnu Priya.

Authorities of State EMRS Society had earlier directed the principal in vain to ensure provision of purified drinking water to the students and running water in toilets.

“The health of the students is stable,” the principal said, and alleged that the issue was being politicised with a view to removing the staff members hailing from North India.

“I am ready for any inquiry into the issue. A few people are trying to tarnish the image of the EMRS. With the help of politicians, they want to replace us with local staff,” he alleged.